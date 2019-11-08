Why Apple’s privacy-focused password killer hasn’t taken off yet

By using Sign in with Apple, you can log into iPhone and iPad apps just by clicking a button. You don’t have to remember new passwords, because any accounts you create become tied to your Apple ID. You even get an extra level of protection through Apple’s FaceID or TouchID biometric authentication features, which are required whenever you sign in.

But if you’ve upgraded to iOS 13, you’d be forgiven for not realizing that Sign in with Apple exists. Looking through the App Store’s top 200 free iPhone apps, I found just six apps that support the feature, versus 68 apps that offer sign-in buttons from other companies like Facebook and Google. Apple’s developer guidelines say that if an app supports those third-party options, it will also have to support Sign in with Apple, but so far, less than 10% of the most popular apps do.

Apple says it’s working closely with app developers on implementing Sign in with Apple and has given existing apps until April 2020 to do so. Still, some app makers may not be eager to abide by Apple’s new sign-in system. Although it provides more privacy for users by hiding some personal information (including email addresses) from app makers, it has also raised concerns over those companies’ ability to detect fraud and abuse.

Why Sign in with Apple matters

While other companies such as Facebook and Google already offer their own sign in buttons, those options allow app makers to access more of users’ personal information. Facebook, for instance, shares information from your public profile and by default can share private data, such as your birthday or email address. Google can share your name, email address, and profile picture, along with other info associated with your Google account.

By comparison, Sign in with Apple only shares your name and an email address with the app maker, and using your real email address is optional. Instead, you can set up a proxy email that forwards messages to your true address. If you disable the proxy or unlink your Apple account (through Settings > Apple ID > Password & Security > Apps Using Your Apple ID), the developer can no longer reach you.

Although some developers might not be enthused about a login method that keeps them at an arm’s length from their users, Apple isn’t exactly giving them a choice. By requiring Sign in with Apple alongside other login options, Apple gets to reinforce its position as a leader on privacy and security, provide a clear benefit for users, and kick some sand on the likes of Google and Facebook along the way.