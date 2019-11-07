How to tell if you have chicken that’s been recalled by the USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced an immediate recall of over 2 million pounds of chicken sold by Simmons Prepared Foods. Unfortunately, the recall falls under the “Class 1” classification, meaning there is a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The reason for the recall, according to the USDA, is that the affected chicken could be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.”

The affected chicken products were sold to consumers and industry between October 21 and November 4, 2019. The Simmons chicken products that are part of the recall will have one of the following establishment numbers on the USDA mark of inspection:

P-1949

P- 486

P-5837

Consumers can also check out the labels here to see what they look like. If you do have a recalled chicken product, the USDA says to dispose of it right away or return it to the place of purchase. Concerned consumers can contact Simmons Prepared Foods at (888) 831-7007.