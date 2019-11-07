Mark Burnett and Donald Trump reportedly in talks to make ‘The Apprentice: White House’

What : A potential reboot destined to cause more of a stir than all the gender-flipped ’80s movie revivals put together.

Who: The president, Donald J. Trump, and The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett.

Why we care: Earlier this year, a New Yorker profile of mega-producer Mark Burnett suggested that the reality TV milieu he created with The Apprentice paved Trump’s path to the presidency. Now it looks as though Burnett may be plotting Trump’s path out of it, and back to reality TV—that is, when he’s not (reportedly) trying to raise $100 million to build a subscription-based streaming service for Christian viewers.

As the Daily Beast reports:

According to three people with knowledge of the situation and another source close to Trump, Apprentice creator Mark Burnett and the president have sporadically kept in touch . . . pitching each other details on potential TV projects to be filmed after the Trump presidency.

Of course, one could argue Trump’s entire presidency has been an excruciatingly protracted, entertaining-only-in-the-abstract reality TV show, but there must clearly be some allure in returning to his cushier previous gig, where 60% of Americans weren’t red-faced mad at him all the time.

One of the ideas kicked around by Burnett and the president was shooting a new version of the Trump-branded Apprentice, tentatively titled The Apprentice: White House, and to produce it shortly after the president leaves office. This time, however, the TV program would be explicitly politics-themed and take full advantage of Trump’s status as a former president of the United States and a newfound Republican kingmaker.

Ah yes, who could forget such vaunted kingmaking tactics as begging a rally audience in Kentucky to vote for the Republican in this past Tuesday’s election because otherwise “it sends a really bad message” and “you can’t let that happen to me.” (The Republican candidate in question appears to have lost.)

When reached for comment, Burnett told Daily Beast that no such projects were in the works, which is probably a good thing since Trump recently slammed Barack Obama’s post-presidency Netflix deal when defending his (since rescinded) decision to host the G7 summit on his own property.