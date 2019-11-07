Disney’s cable viewers say on-demand content is disappearing a week before Disney+ launch

In the lead-up to the Disney+ launch next week, fans of Disney’s many properties have discovered the company seems to be removing its content en masse from other platforms and cable channels. As noted by LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield on Twitter, many Disney fans have taken to Reddit to ask why all of Disney’s content seems to be vanishing.

Disney has started clearing out content from the Disney Channel in prep for @disneyplus launch — wonder how cable and satellite companies feel about that as Disney Channel costs escalate with less and less content?

h/t @reddit https://t.co/cQn44wHC62 pic.twitter.com/ayRAjnRdSa — Rich Greenfield (@RichLightShed) November 7, 2019

So far Reddit users have said that Disney has begun pulling content from not only third-party platforms like YouTube TV but also from Disney-owned platforms like the Disney Now on-demand app that’s available to cable TV subscribers, as well as Disney Jr. As Reddit user Tdaddysmooth reported:

I went on the Disney Now (Disney’s on demand app for cable subscribers) and almost all the full length shows are gone. No Star Wars, no Mickey Mouse clubhouse, no Mickey roadster racers. My 2 year old is besides herself. Lol

Other Reddit users also claim even their DVR’d episodes of Disney’s Little Einstein have disappeared.

While the move may understandably upset Disney fans that are used to getting the company’s content on a wide array of services, it’s little surprise Disney is doing this. The company clearly sees streaming, with all its recurring revenue, as one of the main moneymakers in Disney’s future, so it’s trying to make a Disney+ subscription as essential as possible to fans of its content. And given the breadth of its content, that probably includes almost everyone.

Disney+ launches on Tuesday, November 12.