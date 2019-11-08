Eight business podcasts that will definitely inspire and educate

When Danielle Canty and I first launched BossBabe, our goal was to build a community for unapologetically ambitious women. We grew our Instagram to 1.6 million followers but realized there weren’t enough podcasts out there that served women. This despite the fact that last year, Apple Podcasts passed 50 billion all-time episode downloads, and Podcast Insights data found that there are 750,000 active shows and 30 million episodes.
We believed we could fill that void with The BossBabe Podcast and launched it a week later. The BossBabe Podcast celebrates a holistic approach to life and work, the opposite of “hustle culture,” and covers the real behind the scenes of building successful businesses, achieving peak performance, and learning how to balance it all.
With such content overload, though, it can be hard to figure out which podcasts are worth a listen. So Danielle and I put together a must-listen list of business and career podcasts.
RISE podcast
This is a series of conversations with business leaders hosted by New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hollis–who we think is a total boss. You can’t miss this.
Our favorite episodes are:
113: Why Is It So Hard to Talk About Money? with Marie Forleo
111: What’s Keeping You From Making a Million Dollars?
The Goal Digger Podcast
Jenna Kutcher hosts this live-workshop-style business podcast. We’re huge fans of Jenna’s and tune in each time she releases a new episode.
Our favorite episodes are:
The CEO Mindset Hacks She Used to Build an Empire with Mahisha Dellinger
Why Storytelling Will Increase Your Sales with Ali Hynek
How I Built This
NPR’s Guy Raz tells the stories behind some of the world’s best-known companies. We recommend searching for the name of someone you look up to and chances are they’ve been interviewed by Guy.
Our favorite episodes are:
Spanx: Sara Blakely
Stitch Fix: Katrina Lake
Shopify: Tobias Lütke
The Skinny Confidential Him & Her
With no less than 50 million episode downloads and more than 5,000 five-star reviews, giving this podcast a listen is a no-brainer. Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is the entrepreneur and creator behind The Skinny Confidential and Michael Bosstick is a serial entrepreneur and brand builder, as well as the cofounder and CEO of the Dear Media Podcast Network.
Our favorite episodes are:
How To Boost Productivity And Stop Procrastinating By Taking Massive Action with Lauryn Evarts
The Director Behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next Video – Hannah Lux Davis on Productivity, Motivation, & Honing Creativity
The Diary of a CEO
Steven Bartlett is the 26-year-old CEO of Social Chain Group, a leading, social-first marketing agency that uses owned media, marketing, and technology to build social brands. As a university dropout, Stephen went from being broke to building a $500M company. In this podcast, he shares the deep, dark thoughts that nobody else will share with you and the behind the scenes of building Social Chain. If you’re looking for a unique perspective on entrepreneurship, this podcast is for you.
Our favorite episodes are:
Ambition, Motivation and Imposter Syndrome
Adopt a culture of WINNING
Work Hard Play Hard
Work Hard Play Hard brings a progressive point of view on work-life balance. Each week, Rob Murgatroyd talks to the best minds on the planet about balancing the art of fulfillment with the science of achievement.
Our favorite episodes are:
Pavel Stuchlik | If We’re Not All Winning, Nobody’s Winning
Fri-Date | Make Your Vision Board Your Reality
Shopify Masters | The ecommerce business and marketing podcast for ambitious entrepreneurs
While this podcast is sponsored by Shopify, we believe it’s a must-listen for anyone who wants to be a successful ecommerce entrepreneur. A diverse range of guests discuss all aspects of creating a winning business from creating Facebook ads to licensed products, pop-up shops, social media marketing, content marketing for SEO, and more.
Our favorite episodes are:
How A $15 Million Company Was Built On Personal Messages
How a Beauty Subscription Box Launched Through Facebook Groups
The BossBabe Podcast
And finally, we are particularly partial to our own, which is most popular among female entrepreneurs and ambitious women in corporate roles but can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of their gender identity.
Our favorite episodes are:
Biohacking Your Way to a Billion Dollar Business without Burnout
Balancing Feminine and Masculine Energy as Highly Ambitious Women
Using Your Menstrual Cycle to Perform Even Better in Business