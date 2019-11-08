Eight business podcasts that will definitely inspire and educate

When Danielle Canty and I first launched BossBabe, our goal was to build a community for unapologetically ambitious women. We grew our Instagram to 1.6 million followers but realized there weren’t enough podcasts out there that served women. This despite the fact that last year, Apple Podcasts passed 50 billion all-time episode downloads , and Podcast Insights data found that there are 750,000 active shows and 30 million episodes .

We believed we could fill that void with The BossBabe Podcast and launched it a week later. The BossBabe Podcast celebrates a holistic approach to life and work, the opposite of “hustle culture,” and covers the real behind the scenes of building successful businesses, achieving peak performance, and learning how to balance it all.

With such content overload, though, it can be hard to figure out which podcasts are worth a listen. So Danielle and I put together a must-listen list of business and career podcasts.

RISE podcast

This is a series of conversations with business leaders hosted by New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hollis–who we think is a total boss. You can’t miss this.

Our favorite episodes are:

113: Why Is It So Hard to Talk About Money? with Marie Forleo

111: What’s Keeping You From Making a Million Dollars?

The Goal Digger Podcast

Jenna Kutcher hosts this live-workshop-style business podcast. We’re huge fans of Jenna’s and tune in each time she releases a new episode.

Our favorite episodes are:

The CEO Mindset Hacks She Used to Build an Empire with Mahisha Dellinger

Why Storytelling Will Increase Your Sales with Ali Hynek