The coolest, most design-savvy holiday gifts you can buy at Target right now

With Black Friday falling late this year—November 29—and just under four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, retailers are scrambling to get people to do their holiday shopping earlier than usual. What that means: they’re posting Black Friday-like deals online well in advance of Thanksgiving. Among the retailers offering early holiday specials is design-savvy Target, known for both its on-trend in-house brands and its smart curation of other products. To save you the trouble of scrolling through hundreds of deals, we rounded up the coolest, savviest, and most exciting gifts on sale right now at Target.
Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Wireless Speaker
This soldier of a portable speaker is an FC favorite: it’s waterproof, drop-proof, boasts a 10-hour battery life, and is capable of connecting to a second WonderBoom speaker, so you can have surround sound no matter where you are (for a fraction of the price of other brands). Plus, it comes in four chic colors to fit whatever style you fancy. $73
Quip Black Metal Electric Toothbrush
Behold, everyone’s favorite futuristic electric toothbrush, now in a murdered-out colorway: black handle, black bristles, black everything. We couldn’t imagine a better way to hide the black stains from your charcoal toothpaste. $50
Nature: Collaborations in Design by Matilda McQuaid & Michael John Gorman
During a time when we’re looking critically at our interactions with the natural world and our (ill) effect on it, books that help us understand how to take a positive step forward are more important than ever. This paperback explores how designers are collaborating with biologists, engineers, agriculturists, environmentalists, and other specialists to craft a more harmonious and regenerative future. $31
Crosley C20 Two Speed Manual Turntable Deck
This minimalistic turntable has the right look—and sound—to transform a space. Constructed with zebrano wood veneer, it has a timeless look. But with a built-in USB output that allows you to record albums to your computer to listen to later, it’s also got the features of the future. $560
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier
When fresh air is hard to come by, the HEPA filter in this Dyson powerhouse purifier is capable of removing unwanted gases and 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from your home—giving you and your family the chance to just breathe. $400
Made by Design Packing Cube Set
Oh, the difference a few packing cubes can make. Seriously, these handy little travel tools can help you pack a weeks’ worth of clothes into a weekender bag. This set, from Target’s own Made by Design brand, includes several sizes so you can pack everything from jeans and sweaters to dress clothes and undergarments into a tight space. $45
Belkin BoostUo 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad
For the techie in your life (or anyone whose phone is perpetually almost out of battery), we couldn’t suggest a more sensible gift. This wireless charging pad allows you to set your phone down and charge up—no plug-in necessary. Plus, it works with both Samsung and Apple products, so Team Droid and Team iPhone can finally unite. $40
The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo
It’s not like we all haven’t heard of the pure magic that is Marie Kondo, but that doesn’t mean we’ve all heeded her advice and sparked joy by cleaning up. For the messy teenager, borderline hoarder, or self-improvement buff on your list, there couldn’t be a better guide to a great New Year. $10
Jensen CD Player
One of the best gifts I’ve received in the past few years was a new walkman CD player and two home-burnt CD mixes to go along with it. It was a nostalgic, amusing, and thoughtful all at once. Plus, it was actually fun to listen to (you should’ve seen the faces I got on the subway when I had this in my hand instead of my phone). This Jensen model has all the kitschy appeal of the original—plus “no skip” technology and stereo headphones. $20
Wondershop Hot Sauce Set
The Target Hot Sauce Challenge Gift Set is back—and with a whole new level of heat. Fans of Complex’s Hot Ones web series (or just really spicy food) will love the 30 ounces of flame, from chipotle chilies to the infamous ghost pepper. $15
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.