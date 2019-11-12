The coolest, most design-savvy holiday gifts you can buy at Target right now

With Black Friday falling late this year—November 29—and just under four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, retailers are scrambling to get people to do their holiday shopping earlier than usual. What that means: they’re posting Black Friday-like deals online well in advance of Thanksgiving. Among the retailers offering early holiday specials is design-savvy Target , known for both its on-trend in-house brands and its smart curation of other products. To save you the trouble of scrolling through hundreds of deals, we rounded up the coolest, savviest, and most exciting gifts on sale right now at Target.

Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Wireless Speaker

This soldier of a portable speaker is an FC favorite: it’s waterproof, drop-proof, boasts a 10-hour battery life, and is capable of connecting to a second WonderBoom speaker, so you can have surround sound no matter where you are (for a fraction of the price of other brands). Plus, it comes in four chic colors to fit whatever style you fancy. $73

Quip Black Metal Electric Toothbrush

Behold, everyone’s favorite futuristic electric toothbrush, now in a murdered-out colorway: black handle, black bristles, black everything. We couldn’t imagine a better way to hide the black stains from your charcoal toothpaste. $50

Nature: Collaborations in Design by Matilda McQuaid & Michael John Gorman

During a time when we’re looking critically at our interactions with the natural world and our (ill) effect on it, books that help us understand how to take a positive step forward are more important than ever. This paperback explores how designers are collaborating with biologists, engineers, agriculturists, environmentalists, and other specialists to craft a more harmonious and regenerative future. $31

Crosley C20 Two Speed Manual Turntable Deck

This minimalistic turntable has the right look—and sound—to transform a space. Constructed with zebrano wood veneer, it has a timeless look. But with a built-in USB output that allows you to record albums to your computer to listen to later, it’s also got the features of the future. $560

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

When fresh air is hard to come by, the HEPA filter in this Dyson powerhouse purifier is capable of removing unwanted gases and 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from your home—giving you and your family the chance to just breathe. $400

Made by Design Packing Cube Set

Oh, the difference a few packing cubes can make. Seriously, these handy little travel tools can help you pack a weeks’ worth of clothes into a weekender bag. This set, from Target’s own Made by Design brand, includes several sizes so you can pack everything from jeans and sweaters to dress clothes and undergarments into a tight space. $45