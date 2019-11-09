The original Elizabeth Warren impersonator tells all—and she has a plan for 2020

One of the hottest videos on Twitter a few weeks ago was what appeared to be Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren returning a library book . It’s just the kind of thing the civic-minded senator would do. She’s already shared videos of herself in her kitchen, calling small-dollar donors to thank them, and her dog Bailey has his own Twitter feed (@FirstDogBailey).

I really enjoyed the blind waving. Reminded me of the airport video I saw the other day. Full of grace. But unique enough to bet her own thing.

Erdman’s cheerful, high-energy Warren impressions are starting to create some internet buzz. So far, the library video has racked up more than three million views, including 167,000 Twitter likes and 18,000 retweets. Erdman’s Warren was applauded by users across the political spectrum.

So there she was, in her black athleisure pants and purple cardigan, waving and jogging to the library, book in hand. It was only when she stopped to take a selfie as she deposited the book that it became clear that this wasn’t Elizabeth Warren at all but rather comic and Second City alum Molly Erdman.

The L.A.-based Erdman is no stranger to Warren’s unique quirks. She’s has been polishing her impression since 2011 when Warren first ran for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts. “Eddie Geller, a friend of mine from the the improv world, is very politically active,” Erdman says. “He told me Warren was running against Scott Brown in Massachusetts, and people are really excited about it there.” Because she looked a bit like her, Geller thought she could do a pretty good Elizabeth Warren. Even though Erdman told him she really didn’t do impressions, Geller wrote a script for her anyway, satirizing Warren’s campaign, and Erdman decided to give it a try.

Becoming Warren

To prepare for her role, she watched videos and found some really good glasses. “I don’t do impressions,” she reiterates. Her inspiration for her several “Elizabeth Warren Running” videos was a viral video of the real Elizabeth Warren running through a crowd. “I want to capture the essence of how she would do something.” Sometimes that takes a bit of work, and sometimes she just gets lucky. “People say I’ve got her running style down,” she says, laughing. “But that’s just my run.”

Looking like Elizabeth Warren might be easy, but speaking like Elizabeth Warren takes more of an effort. “I’m learning a lot as I go,” she says. “I sat down and made a list of things I’ve heard her often say, like ‘The system is rigged,’ and ‘Nobody gets rich on their own.’ But she’s also careful not to overdo it. “Even though I know a lot about her campaign, not everybody does,” she says. “I don’t want to get into too many deep cuts that people who aren’t following her the way I am will miss.”

Erdman collected some of Warren’s most familiar soundbites and mannerisms and gave the candidate a cooking show called “A Biting Chance.” In the first (and so far, only) episode, titled “The System is Rigged-atoni,” Erdman as Warren whips up a quick pasta dish and hits all her populist progressive talking points at the same time. “This may look like a lot of butter,” she says while preparing the sauce. “But let me remind you, no sauce got rich on its own!” She also assures viewers this is a meal the whole family can enjoy: “Even your kids, when you pick them up from daycare, which should be free.”

Erdman captures Warren’s impassioned earnestness so well, but she won’t say much about her own political leanings other than to say she’s a Warren fan. “I think that’s a big help when you portray someone,” she says. “I want to enjoy what I’m doing.”

She’s also not at all worried about being typecast as ‘that woman who does Elizabeth Warren on the internet.’ “It’s a tough business, and while I used to think being able to do a thousand different things was beneficial, I’ve come to discover that specificity can often be your greatest asset as an actor,” she says. “But I also think I look different enough without the wig and glasses that I don’t think a casting director would say, ‘You’re supposed to be playing a down-on-her-luck bakery owner but all I’m seeing is Elizabeth Warren.'”