There could be a simple solution to Facebook’s political ad woes

Mark Zuckerberg has been defiant about his decision to continue selling political ads on Facebook, even ones that feature flatly false statements by politicians.

But according to professor and digital rights advocate David Carroll, Zuckerberg’s arguments—that political ads are expressions of free speech that the public should have access to—don’t hold up.

Carroll, who is best known for suing Trump-connected political data firm Cambridge Analytica, which was chronicled in the Netflix documentary The Great Hack, argues that a massive social network that microtargets ads at narrowly defined groups of people shouldn’t be a major distributor of political information. That’s because if people only see advertisements focused just on the issues that get them the most riled up, they can’t have an informed conversation with their neighbors.

Here’s how microtargeting works: Campaigns come to Facebook and ask the company to display a very specific and finely crafted message (in text, graphics, GIFs, or video) to a narrowly defined segment of voters that the campaign believes will be receptive to the idea. Carroll believes that this feature is undemocratic because it portrays the issues of the election using different facts for different people.

“The purpose of democracy is that communities can debate issues among themselves, and if two neighbors are seeing entirely different political messaging that has been targeted to them based on their commercial data and is mixed with their political inferences, they can’t even have a reasoned debate,” he said in a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City last week.

That gets even dicier when some of the messages contain “alternative facts,” which are perfectly acceptable under Facebook’s rules. Zuckerberg has said that Facebook users should debate among themselves to expose any misinformation in political ads. “But if the false ads are being targeted to only select voters that they can predict won’t challenge them and are not seen by the ones that would challenge them, then that argument falls apart,” Carroll said.

When you look at the ads produced by the Trump campaign—by far the biggest buyer of Facebook political ads—you can see why this might be an issue. The campaign has run hundreds of ads claiming that Democrats are socialists who want open borders. But it’s unlikely that Democrats who might be able to push back against that information are even seeing those ads.