These 7 weekender bags are perfect for holiday travel

A good weekender bag is the perfect piece of luggage—packable, stylish, light but durable, compact yet commodious. These practical bags are more structured than a standard duffel bag and are perfect for weekend trips, holiday travel, and business stopovers. We rounded up our seven favorites so you can shop for a hassle-free bag to carry on your travels this holiday season. They also make great gifts for the weekend adventurer in your life.

Bennett Winch x Esquire Weekender

This all-black beauty makes you look polished and put together—even when you’re running from work to your airport gate trying to make your connection. The matte black-on-black colorway (which is only made sexier by the bright orange liner), complete with matte-black brass hardware, translates as dapper—not trendy. $950

Cuyana Classic Weekender

Made of smoothly woven Turkish canvas with delicate details such as top stitching and leather zipper pulls, the Classic Weekender from Cuyana is a casual bag that defies trends and will look good any time, anywhere. It’s exceptionally spacious and even has hidden exterior pockets on each end for convenient but concealed access for essentials. $185

LeSportsac Weekender

LeSportsac is one of those brands that can easily slip your mind, but it’s the best bag I’ve owned in years. It’s roomier than larger duffels you’ll find (I seriously don’t know how they hide all the space from the outside), and the quality is unbeatable. I’ve taken mine on short weekend trips and weeklong trips alike (to Kenya, to Iceland, and everywhere in between). Thanks to the ripstop nylon construction, it still looks near-new and stylish. $125

Everlane The Twill Weekender

The Everlane Weekender is as classic as they come. It looks simple but employs thoughtful details that will make a difference for the years, and travel days, to come. The bag is water-resistant despite its soft cotton feel. The leather straps are sturdy and sleek, and the small gunmetal feet on the bottom keep the bag from touching dirty train/bathroom/airplane floors and keep the fabric from getting scuffed or scraped. As with all Everlane products, it’s made in ethical factories and sold for a fair price. $98

Béis Weekend Convertible Travel Bag

This do-it-all weekender comes with features we never knew we needed: A removable shoe compartment zips on for those trips when you want to bring an extra pair of shoes (aka every trip)—and zips off if you want to carry your bag as a tote once you’ve arrived at your destination. It has a wire-frame mouth for extra-easy packing and unpacking, and—our favorite feature—a removable tech sleeve that fits your laptop, charging brick, headphones, and the like. $118

Vanook Weekender Bag

Thanks to its smart, old-school roll-top design, the size of this weekender can be customized for low-maintenance overnight trips, weeklong stays, or even just a big shopping spree (’tis the season, right?). It’s got a sharp, minimalistic, European aesthetic, and functional additions such as leather straps and five (five!) large interior and exterior pockets. $435