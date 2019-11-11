Men in creative jobs are described very differently than their female peers

How long would it take you to review half a million articles? Not just to read, but to tally for particular keywords, such as “he,” “she,” and the words that immediately follow them? Well, let’s just say you’d have to quit your day job.

Undeterred, the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, which provides independent research and policy recommendations for the U.K.’s creative industry, in partnership with the innovation foundation Nesta, made it their day job. They had some help: AI.

Using open-source data from the Guardian between 2000 and 2018, the center assessed how frequently keywords such as “he” and “she” appeared in sections of that publication that related to the creative fields: fashion, stage, media, books, and games. The study also looked at how they were represented, by evaluating the words that immediately followed those pronouns. What they found was that the representation of gender in industry coverage is for the most part, proportionate to the industry itself—showing both how far creative fields have come and how far they have to go.

Representation of women has increased, though not to parity

Between 2000 and 2013, female pronouns made up less than a third of all gendered pronouns in the creative sections. Over the next four years, references pivoted up 10%, to 40% in 2018—3% more than the proportion of women in the U.K. creative industry itself. And while nonbinary “they/them” pronouns were not a part of the study, because the data set could be conflated with third-person plural pronouns, the use of the term “nonbinary” also saw a spike. While it was used only 100 times over the 18-year period, 50 of those mentions were in 2018.

In 2000, about a quarter of direct quotes in those sections were attributed to women. As of 2016, the proportion of direct quotes attributed to women is slightly higher than the percentage of female pronouns in those sections.

Descriptions of creatives remain gendered

According to the study, words such as “‘directed,” “performed,” “painted,” and “designed,” as well as “managed,” “founded,” and “launched,” which indicate achievement and leadership, were more likely than other words to refer to men. The use of these words after “she” was about five percentage points less than when “she” and “he” were used as a data set together.

Words such as “sings,” “sang,” “dances,” and “danced” were all more likely to refer to women than men, indicating that certain creative activities are more greatly associated with one gender over another. The researchers saw this same trend play out with entire sections as well: The “she” pronoun was represented the most in fashion, at 52%, and the least in tech and games (26% and 25%, respectively). So while every creative section has made more space for women, the pace of growth depends on the topic itself.