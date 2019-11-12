What if our clothes could sequester carbon? This raincoat does

Charlotte McCurdy has a telling phrase for the things she creates in her practice. They are “charismatic objects,” she says, that “let people talk and think.”

McCurdy is a designer and researcher who developed an alternative plastic made from algae, which consumes carbon dioxide, as her thesis at the Rhode Island School of Design. She describes the material as “present-tense sunlight,” in the sense that the petroleum used to make conventional plastic is “ancient sunlight,” or carbon produced through photosynthesis millions of years ago.

“The conventional story we tell ourselves about climate change is that it’s a problem of burning fuels for the production of electricity and for fuels for transportation,” McCurdy says in an online keynote about her work. “What that story misses is the third of global emissions that come from the chemistry of stuff.”

The goal is to trap this “present-tense sunlight” in the garments we wear and products we design, a process more commonly known as carbon sequestration. Those objects include a raincoat that McCurdy made out of the algae-based plastic, which is currently on view at Cooper Hewitt and was the winner of the Experimental category in the 2019 Innovation by Design awards.

The language McCurdy uses to talk about her work is precise. It has intentionally little in common with the way many designers and companies discuss plastics and carbon emissions. While McCurdy creates objects, her project as a designer is also to engage as many people as possible in discussing climate change through those objects.

“The raincoat’s purpose is to be a tool for talking—it creates a space . . . so that we can continue to grapple and negotiate, in a more public forum, with what kinds of outcomes and impacts do we want our collective behaviors to have on things like climate change,” she says.

Before getting her graduate degree in industrial design at the Rhode Island School of Design, McCurdy studied international development and economics at Yale and later worked as a sustainability consultant in the corporate world.