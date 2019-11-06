Every iPhone user should check out Apple’s updated privacy website today

It’s probably a given by now that if you associate “privacy” with any major tech company, that company is probably going to be Apple. The company’s products have long had a plethora of privacy protections built into them that other hardware and software companies wouldn’t dream of. And in the past year, the privacy protections built into Apple’s products have become such a differentiator for the company, it has even created advertising spots that solely call out the privacy benefits of using its products.

The thing is, Apple’s products now sport so many privacy protections, it can be hard keeping track of all of them. The good news is that virtually all of these protections are baked into its products and enabled by default. But as our digital privacy becomes an ever-more critical issue in our daily lives, it’s still wise to know just how your data is being protected and the steps that are being taken to protect it.

That’s one of the reasons Apple is launching its redesigned privacy website today. The redesigned site makes it much easier for Apple’s users to see how the company’s products are protecting its users’ data on a device, service, and app level. So if you ever wonder how Apple’s Maps apps can get you from point A to B without the company ever knowing those movements belong to you specifically, or just what exact privacy threats its Safari browser is keeping you safe from, Apple’s newly designed privacy website will let you discover that information in a flash.

And while the new privacy website does go a long way to educating its users about very complicated privacy technologies and topics in an easy-to-understand way, the site also has links to Apple’s privacy white papers for those that really want to get into the nitty-gritty of how Apple’s privacy technologies work. But regardless of if you want a deep-dive or just a light overview of the privacy protections your Apple products offer, Apple’s new privacy website is definitely something every Apple user should check out given how important our privacy is in today’s digital world.