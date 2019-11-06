advertisement
WeWork and Uber cost Softbank’s Vision Fund a quarterly loss of $8.9 billion

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

We now know exactly how much all the WeWork drama of the past few months cost Softbank, one of its largest investors. As Investor’s Business Daily reports, SoftBank has reported a quarterly loss of 970.3 billion yen in its Vision Fund, which amounts to an $8.9 billion loss for the quarter ending September 30.

WeWork wasn’t responsible for all of that $8.9 billion loss, however—just most of it. As IBD reports, WeWork caused the fund to take a 497.7 billion yen ($4.6 billion) hit. Other major companies that caused the VisionFund to make a loss last quarter include Uber and Slack.

Both WeWork and Uber have seen their valuations plummet in recent months, particularly WeWork, which was valued at as much as $47 billion in January, but only $7.8 billion at the end of September thanks to potential IPO investors being spooked once they got a look at WeWork’s financials. As a result, WeWork pulled its IPO plans in September.

Vision Fund’s $8.9 billion loss contributed heavily to Softbank’s $6.5 billion operating loss for the quarter—it’s first quarterly operating loss in 14 years.

