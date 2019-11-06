The counterintuitive way to build resilience and achieve long-term success

When I was researching my new book on resilience, called You Are Awesome: How to Navigate Change, Wrestle With Failure, and Live an Intentional Life , I discovered something obvious that blew me away.

When I was a little kid, my dad bought me the Complete Major League Baseball Statistics, a frayed paperback with a green cover. I treasured it and kept it in my room for years. I flipped through it so many times.

As I paged through the numbers, I started to notice something interesting. Cy Young had the most wins of all time in baseball (511). He also had the most losses (316). Nolan Ryan had the most strikeouts (5,714), and the most walks.

Why would the guy with the most wins also have the most losses? Why would the guy with the most strikeouts also have the most walks? It’s simple—they just played the most. They tried the most and moved through loss the most.

When everything rests on the numbers

Sometimes, achieving something really does come down to quantity, as opposed to quality. I’ve asked talented wedding photographers how they manage to capture such perfect moments. They all (more or less) say the same thing: “I just take way more pictures. I’ll take a thousand pictures over a three-hour wedding. That’s a picture every 10 seconds. Of course I’m going to have 50 good ones. I’m throwing 950 pictures away to find them!”

Sometimes, when I’m doing Q&A after a speech, someone asks me a question along the lines of “So, congratulations on the success of The Book of Awesome. My question is: How do I get paid millions to write about farting in elevators?” To me, this is pretty much like asking, “So you won the lottery. How do I win the lottery?”

I always answer the same way, with a reply I stole from Todd Hanson, former head writer at The Onion. He said that whenever someone asks him the question “So how do I get a job writing jokes for money like you did?” he gives a straightforward answer.