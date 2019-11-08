How this tech company rebranded to ‘unbreak the internet’ and gain trust

Let’s be honest, the tech industry has trust issues. Digital consumers are bombarded with daily headlines about data breaches and privacy violations. They don’t know who they can trust to help with their shopping, image storing, social networking, and all the other online activities that have become part of their daily routine. And that’s a problem.

So far, there’s still no sign that a dreaded techlash will convince people to ditch their digital lives and stop posting photos on Facebook, shopping on eBay, or searching on Google. If anything, the world is only getting more connected.

But there’s no doubt that the issue of online trust is real, and it’s only going to get bigger with every revelation about someone’s data getting stolen or personal information being mishandled. As of last year, only 28% of Americans trusted tech companies to do the right thing most or all of the time, according to a Pew study. And even fewer of them believed we were doing enough to protect personal data.

So if people can’t live without their tech, what can they do about it? Some might just shrug and accept that a level of risk to their privacy and security is simply the cost of going about their business. But I doubt many others will just sit back and take it. And you can see that attitude reflected in a survey done for IBM last year, when three-quarters of respondents said they wouldn’t buy from a company they didn’t trust to protect their data—no matter how great the product.

Instead of just accepting the status quo, I think people will keep looking for places they can trust with their personal information, money, photos, and other things they treasure. And that presents an opportunity for companies to earn their trust.

But how do you gain trust in a digital world, where relationships are virtual, and consumers can just click a button to switch allegiance to another company? I actually think it’s pretty simple. The foundation of any relationship, online or otherwise, is communication. Companies that clearly communicate—that are transparent about privacy, security, and other core policies—will position themselves to fill the leadership gap on trust.

People such as Tim Cook have stepped into that vacuum. Apple’s chief has famously declared that privacy is a human right. But what I think is critical is that it wasn’t just a line delivered in a speech, but a policy that Apple clearly states on its site. Not buried in a privacy policy, which most people won’t bother to read, but a simply worded pledge to protect their users’ information. That’s how you start building trust.