Walmart and Tesla are friends again after settling suit over solar panel fires

Remember that time several Walmart roofs caught fire and the mega-chain pointed its finger at Tesla? Well, the two companies have agreed to play nice after their renewable energy partnership went up in flames this past summer.

Walmart accused Tesla of “widespread, systemic negligence” and “incompetence or callousness, or both” in a brutal lawsuit filed in the State of New York in August. The suit laid out each and every misstep allegedly made by SolarCity, the solar panel company Tesla acquired in 2016. Specifically, the suit claimed that Tesla was liable for “no fewer than seven” store fires linked to solar panels that SolarCity installed on Walmart roofs as part of a partnership dating back to 2010.

But now, Walmart apparently no longer considers Tesla incompetent or callous. The two companies say they “both look forward to a safe re-energization of our sustainable energy systems.” In a joint statement published by CNBC, they said:

“Walmart and Tesla are pleased to have resolved the issues raised by Walmart concerning the Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores. Safety is a top priority for each company and with the concerns being addressed, we both look forward to a safe re-energization of our sustainable energy systems.”

Here’s hoping we might we all learn, grow, and heal as Walmart and Tesla have in these past few months.