How to watch ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ on ABC without cable

Disney’s stand-alone streaming service is still a week away from its big debut, but the entertainment giant isn’t just keeping all of its family-friendly content behind a paywall in the interim. It has a broadcast network to run, after all.

Case in point: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! (yes, that’s the official title), a live broadcast of the musical theater adaptation of the 1989 animated film. Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, and Shaggy are leading a star-studded cast for an under-the-sea extravaganza, which is set to air tonight (Tuesday, November 5) at 8 p.m. ET. (West Coasters will have to watch on a delay.)

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the show live without cable (and why wouldn’t you?), there are a few ways to do that. Here’s a roundup:

Locast: This is a nonprofit service that lets people live-stream broadcast networks for free in select cities. Find it here.

This is a nonprofit service that lets people live-stream broadcast networks for free in select cities. Find it here. ABC website and apps: If you have pay-TV login credentials, you can stream live ABC on abc.go.com/watch-live or via its iOS and Android mobile apps.

If you have pay-TV login credentials, you can stream live ABC on abc.go.com/watch-live or via its iOS and Android mobile apps. Streaming services: A few popular streaming services let you stream ABC live and watch the content after it airs. Those include Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. These are paid services, but you can usually get a week free, and they’re easy to cancel.

Finally, just a friendly reminder that ABC is a broadcast network and available for free with an over-the-air antenna. Maybe something to think about for next time.