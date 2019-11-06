These are the four essential qualities you need to be an effective leader

Everybody wants to be a leader. But sadly, not always for the right reasons. If leadership roles weren’t associated with higher levels of personal career success, including more status, money, and power, there would surely be a much lower proportion of people in the world willing to be leaders— particularly among men .

Since leadership is a key coordination process that enables people to work together as a high-performing team, the critical question should not be what you need to become a leader, but what you need to be an effective leader.

Do you have what it takes to turn a group of people into an A-team? Can you be a strong catalyst for team morale, performance, and well-being? Are you likely to be a positive influence on those who are asked to follow you, or are you just in it for your own personal gain? These may seem like obvious questions, but given the high number of managers who are deemed incompetent (just google “my boss is . . .” or “my manager is . . .” to see what most people think of their bosses) they’re clearly not.

One of the problems is that people are generally unaware of their leadership potential, not least because of the general human tendency we have to assume we are better than we actually are, especially when we aren’t competent.

This is particularly true with leadership, as there’s a general lack of understanding as to the qualities truly needed to lead effectively and unlock a team’s potential. Since the capacity to fool others into thinking that you have talent is substantially enhanced when you have already fooled or deceived yourself, what we need is more self-awareness. That includes awareness of our limitations in order to exclude ourselves from things that may be not just a poor fit for our abilities, values, and preferences, but also a nuisance for those who are impacted by our incompetence.

So before you aspire to leadership roles, check if you have these qualities.

Technical expertise

Although you don’t need to be the world’s top expert on something, you will only be able to guide a team to better decisions than they would be able to make without you if you have enough technical expertise in the relevant area. The best bosses don’t just know about the work their employees do. But domain-specific knowledge and technical expertise will give you the credibility and enable you to leverage other people’s knowledge in the best way, if only because you have to know what you don’t know.