Everything you need to know about the latest Popeyes chicken sandwich drama

No, you probably still can’t go to Popeyes, order its new chicken sandwich, and obtain said chicken sandwich in a reasonable time frame.

After nationwide sellouts in August due to supply chain struggles, the chicken sandwich reappeared in stores nationwide on Sunday morning. In preparation, Popeyes hired 400 more employees for its 150 locations, Bloomberg reports, which is enough staff for two dedicated chicken-sandwich-duty staffers per store.

Last week, a Popeyes spokesperson told Fast Company that the chain had “learned” from the previous debacle.

Alas, this proved insufficient. Reports of delays and long lines emerged immediately. By “long” we mean all-day lines, where customers showed up for breakfast and received their sandwich for lunch or dinner. Then came the violence: In a Washington, D.C., suburb, one man reportedly tried to cut the line and was stabbed for this ethical failing. According to the local Fox 5 news station, he later died of his injuries.

Be safe out there, chicken fans.