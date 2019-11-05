In another round of Scorsese vs. Disney, the filmmaker fights to save cinema’s soul

The Martin Scorsese vs. Disney saga continues. Scorsese tripled down on his comments about Marvel movies not being real cinema in an op-ed for the New York Times . He also elaborates on what he actually thinks real cinema is and laments the way the film industry has changed over the years. Scorsese states that back in his day, cinema was about aesthetic, emotional, and spiritual revelation, but now, movies are market-researched and more about what sells over substance.

So, how did we get here?

It all started in early October. The famed director was in England promoting his latest film, The Irishman. A reporter for Empire magazine asked him a question about Marvel movies, and he stated that he tried to watch a few of them but they just weren’t for him. He also compared them to theme parks, and all hell broke loose. (In a more recent interview with the BBC, Scorsese confirmed that he had considered producing this year’s Joker, a DC Comics movie, but declined because he “didn’t have the time for it.”) Scorsese’s comments prompted responses from Frances Ford Coppola, who agrees with his friend, and even went as far as to describe Marvel films as being “despicable.” Marvel Universe-dwellers like Natalie Portman, James Gunn, and Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger pushed back against the two filmmakers, with Iger stating that he doesn’t get why they’re criticizing Disney when they’re making films that people obviously enjoy and are going to see by the millions, either missing Scorsese’s point entirely or simply refusing to acknowledge it.

For Scorsese, when he was starting his career, films weren’t merely about mass consumption. They were about characters and the complexity of human beings and their contradictory and sometimes paradoxical nature. Scorsese feels that the crop of filmmakers he came to know and love stood up for cinema as an equal to literature, music, or dance, and cites films like Sam Fuller’s The Steel Helmet, Ingmar Bergman’s Persona, and Kenneth Anger’s Scorpio Rising as seminal movies that accomplish this.

He then adds a name more well-known to non-hardcore cinephiles, Alfred Hitchcock, and explains that while Hitchcock films could fit into the amusement park category⁠—because they did become a franchise of sorts and people went to see them for the thrill⁠—they are all firmly rooted in emotion, not merely spectacle. For Scorsese, what Disney films do is copy and paste—and that sameness is a far cry from any similarities you can trace in Hitchcock’s work.

He writes:

Many of the elements that define cinema as I know it are there in Marvel pictures. What’s not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk. The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes.