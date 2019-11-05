A Starbucks where you don’t order coffee drinks? Yes, but there’s a good reason

If you’re in New York City, your morning coffee buzz just took a dramatic turn. Today, the first-ever Starbucks Pickup store opens.

To get the drink of your choice at the Penn Plaza location, you use the Starbucks mobile app to order and pay for the java concoction. The Seattle-based company says this is a way it’s “modernizing and reimagining the customer experience in its stores in high-traffic, metropolitan areas.”

But if you don’t have the Starbucks app, there’s no need to suffer from caffeine withdrawal. You can still get your drink and food the old-fashioned way—through a human.

The complete Starbucks menu is available at this new Midtown Manhattan store, the company explained.

When you arrive, you can track your order on a digital status board. A barista—not a robot, in case you thought that was part of it—hands you your order.

Starbucks tested the pickup concept with a prototype at its innovation lab, the Tryer Center, in Seattle.

“Our customers who are on-the-go have told us that connection and convenience are important to them,” Katie Young, vice president of Urban Markets for Starbucks, said in a statement.