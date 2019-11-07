This is what these 4 vague comments you’ll hear at work actually mean

But then, when you put yourself out there, you got a response equivalent of taking a mouthful of lukewarm coffee—disappointing. What went wrong? Why did people respond in such a noncommittal way?

Sometimes, when faced with an immediate decision or response, people use vague responses to ward off having to give an answer, says communication expert Celeste Headlee, author of Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving. But the problem is that those vague responses often have more than one meaning that can leave you confused about how your input received, or the next steps you should take, she says.

“People don’t [always] say what they really mean because they’re afraid of the reaction, if they were to be completely honest,” she says. While that’s often unfounded, it’s also true that vague responses can be interpreted different ways. Here are four common vague responses you may encounter from coworkers or bosses, what they may mean, and how to figure out the subtext:

“Let me think about it”

This common response could be really good news—or not, says organizational psychologist Russell Thackery. Essentially, you’ve posed a real challenge to the status quo or an idea that the other person thinks should be incorporated or you’ve just been given a dismissive non-response.

Figuring out the true meaning starts with contextual cues, Thackeray says. If the exchange is between a supervisor and employee, the supervisor may actually have been trained to pause and take some time before coming to a decision, he adds. Or, rather than admit that they don’t know the answer, your supervisor or co-worker may be stalling instead of admitting they don’t know the answer. If the power dynamic is reversed and the person giving the vague response holds a lower or equal position in the company to the person doing the asking, there may be some politics at play and the individual may feel like they can’t say “no.”

Take a look at the power relationship first, then consider tone of voice or body language. Does the person seem excited by the request or proposal? Are they showing interest in additional detail or exploring how they can make the situation work? If so, they may be truly thinking about it, he says. If body language or tone indicate a desire to exit the conversation, that’s a clue that “let me think about it” may be an excuse.