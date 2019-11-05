Is ‘OK, boomer’ an ageist slur? These 18 hilarious takes say definitely not

Conservative talk-show host Bob Lonsberry, who was born in 1959, which makes him part of that persecuted class of the largest generation in U.S. history, tweeted (then deleted) the following on Monday: “‘Boomer’ is the n-word of agesim. Being hip and flip does not make bigotry ok, nor is a derisive epithet acceptable because it is new.”

Ironic coming from a man whose controversial views have gotten him suspended, sued, protested, and canned, leading Lonsberry to take the self-proclaimed title of being “the most fired man in Rochester media.”

Responses to Lonsberry’s tweet were what you’d expect—annoyed millennials and Gen-Zers replying primarily with #OkBoomer. Even Dictionary.com got in on the action by expertly pointing out that using “boomer” sarcastically could never amount to using the n-word, one of the most offensive words in the English language.

Boomer is an informal noun referring to a person born during a baby boom, especially one born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1965. The n-word is one of the most offensive words in the English language. https://t.co/30OAf7N83e — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 4, 2019

if you get dunked on by the dictionary you have to log off forever and turn all your possessions over to the local library — Big Damn Spooky Time (@CreativeMrPen) November 4, 2019

There’s obviously a generational divide. That is always the case, because every generation ages out of being cool and eventually just doesn’t like or understand what the generations behind them are doing.