Is ‘OK, boomer’ an ageist slur? These 18 hilarious takes say definitely not

Conservative talk-show host Bob Lonsberry, who was born in 1959, which makes him part of that persecuted class of the largest generation in U.S. history, tweeted (then deleted) the following on Monday: “‘Boomer’ is the n-word of agesim. Being hip and flip does not make bigotry ok, nor is a derisive epithet acceptable because it is new.”
Ironic coming from a man whose controversial views have gotten him suspended, sued, protested, and canned, leading Lonsberry to take the self-proclaimed title of being “the most fired man in Rochester media.”
Responses to Lonsberry’s tweet were what you’d expect—annoyed millennials and Gen-Zers replying primarily with #OkBoomer. Even Dictionary.com got in on the action by expertly pointing out that using “boomer” sarcastically could never amount to using the n-word, one of the most offensive words in the English language.
Boomer is an informal noun referring to a person born during a baby boom, especially one born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1965.
The n-word is one of the most offensive words in the English language. https://t.co/30OAf7N83e
— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 4, 2019
if you get dunked on by the dictionary you have to log off forever and turn all your possessions over to the local library
— Big Damn Spooky Time (@CreativeMrPen) November 4, 2019
There’s obviously a generational divide. That is always the case, because every generation ages out of being cool and eventually just doesn’t like or understand what the generations behind them are doing.
However, rage against boomers has been mounting online for some time. Boomers are accused of destroying the planet, bankrupting social security, destroying the housing market, and writing disparaging think pieces against “the snowflake generation”—just to name a few infractions. According to Know Your Meme, the earliest cases of #OkBoomer being used online can be traced to April 2018. It was used in response to tweets written by politicians criticizing Gen Z and millennials. The phrase, though, didn’t really begin to take off until January 2019, when the catchphrase started to spawn memes. There’s also merchandise.
Lonsberry eventually deleted his tweet, but not before the internet army of youth culture got to him first, propelling #Boomer into the top 10 Twitter trends.
Dictionary.com’s first reply was probably the most eloquent response, but even it couldn’t resist joining the slaughter. Let’s take a look at some of the funniest, smartest, and most predictable responses to Lonsberry’s offending tweet:
OK … everyone. https://t.co/XUiCyEcHdW
— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 4, 2019
— Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) November 4, 2019
if you’re a non-black person rapping a song, just replace the n-word with the word boomer
— taylor garron (@casualafro) November 4, 2019
"You can't say that, #boomer is our word. But you can say booma." pic.twitter.com/h8CR472Nhu
— Dad Goth (@JazzHendrix) November 4, 2019
Never forget. #Boomer pic.twitter.com/wTnVobrNfS
— Travon Free (@Travon) November 4, 2019
My Boomer friends let me say it tho :/
— Zora Neale Hustlin’ (@MarsinCharge) November 4, 2019
That was GenZ that got hit…while GenX ran so that the Millennial could put the Boomer in a choke hold..
— ???????????? (@LGHelebra) November 4, 2019
And where do Gen-Xers fit in all of this? Somewhere between apathy and ambivalence.
I see y’all going in on #boomers (again) huh? Welp as long as you leave us #Genx alone I’m cool. But hey don’t forget about us! (So GenX ????) Cool? pic.twitter.com/CHIPbar81Y
— Kimberly Bryant (@6Gems) November 4, 2019
Gen Xers getting lumped in with actual baby boomers in the OK Boomer thing is like something out of Hell's Ironic Punishments Division.
— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 4, 2019
GenX watching Boomers and Millennials fight over "Ok, Boomer." pic.twitter.com/Gk0r8ivyjT
— Miles Morales has been a Dem longer than Liz (@Like_H2O) November 4, 2019
This is everything. #GenX pic.twitter.com/nobty97lIs
— Kim Poast (@kpoast) November 4, 2019
With so much animosity between Boomers and Millennials, I'd like to mention that GenX will be here to pick your corpses when you're done with this slapfight.
We might be slow getting there, but we'll get there. #Boomer pic.twitter.com/Qpp4NkddvC
— Terry Maggert (@TerryMaggert) November 4, 2019
Gen X in all of this… pic.twitter.com/wVT4H7u96M
— Coop (@Whatevaville) November 4, 2019
Finally, let’s hear it for the replies to Lonsberry’s tweet that might otherwise be lost: