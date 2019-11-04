From Russia with hate: 8chan is back online

8chan, the site responsible for hosting announcements and live videos of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Poway, California; and New Zealand is back online with its name changed to 8kun.

It was originally taken down after cybersecurity company Cloudflare and the Toronto-based domain registry platform Tucows refused to provide services to 8chan for “lawlessness” and inciting violent extremism.

Vice News reports that the resurrected 8kun is now being hosted by a Russian site associated with “hosting ransomware and stolen credit cards,” while the New York Times reports that the new web address is registered with Tucows.

According to several reports, notorious conspiracy theorist QAnon is already posting.