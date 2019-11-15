Everything you thought you knew about investing in startups is wrong

“Founders first” Date codified: 2005

Primary evangelist: Sean Parker Thesis: Young founder-CEOs should not be replaced by professional managers or lose board control, because they’re uniquely suited to run companies in the internet and mobile era. Inherent flaw: This setup overcorrects the previous norm of replacing founders after raising a series A funding round. Subsequent “innovations” gave founders super-voting control as a matter of course and let them sell shares during funding rounds with no effect on their power. “Software is eating the world” Date codified: 2011 Primary evangelist: Marc Andreessen

Thesis: Businesses and industries are increasingly being run on software delivered via the internet. Inherent flaw: Markets such as real estate have different economics than, say, media and communications; having an app does not mean that you can produce high margins like a software company or deserve a tech-company valuation. “Startup = growth” Date codified: 2012 Primary evangelist: Paul Graham Thesis: “A startup is a company designed to grow fast. . . . The only essential thing is growth.”

Inherent flaw: Public-market investors ultimately care about profits, too, and every sacrifice made for growth at the expense of profitability—from taking on debt to entering new markets for the sake of a story for private investors—creates a lack of discipline within a company. “Monopoly is the condition of every successful business” Date codified: 2014 Primary evangelist: Peter Thiel Thesis: Founders need to seek out markets they can monopolize, because it’s harder to capture value created in competitive industries. Ultimately, companies with no competition are more competitive. Inherent flaw: This monopoly-seeking ethos has been misapplied to global sectors impossible to dominate, from transportation to food to real estate. It’s also anti-democratic and increasingly the focus of regulators.

“Blitzscaling” Date codified: 2015 Primary evangelist: Reid Hoffman Thesis: To become the first major player in a large global market, one needs to build out a company very rapidly. Inherent flaw: Even Hoffman has admitted that this approach wastes money and produces a win-big, lose-big mentality, which is great for venture capitalists and founders—but no one else. A version of this article appeared in the Winter 2019/2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.