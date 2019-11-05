Imposing work schedules on employees won’t make them more productive

Burnout at work is a real epidemic . As a manager, it might sound like a great idea to have your company (or country) set rules everyone would follow, such as when people can and cannot send emails. France has done this. The right to disconnect law mandates companies who have more than 50 employees to set hours for sending emails. Outside of those hours, employees have no obligation to respond to emails.

Now, I’m not advocating for lots of email outside of regular hours, but I think that dictating practices like this is both limiting and potentially damaging. Why? Because successful work-life fulfillment is ultimately about choice. Legislating something like email hours takes away personal preference.

Consider the busy mom who is waiting for her young daughter at soccer practice and wants to access her email to get ahead for the next day or the manager who can knock off a couple of work tasks while they’re standing in line at the grocery store. Not everyone wants to use their Sundays to catch up on work (and they shouldn’t have to), but others may value those opportunities because they have other priorities to attend to during the week.

Supporting work-life fulfillment must be about choice. That means that as much as possible, companies need to let people choose where they work, how they work, and when they work.

People manage work-life in different ways

There are multiple right answers to how people manage work-life integration—not just one. Sometimes, people prefer a “container” approach in which they want to disconnect—keeping work separate from other parts of their life. In other cases, people prefer a more integrated approach in which work appropriately fits within pockets of time throughout the day, allowing for greater efficiency. The problem with a country- or company-mandated rule such as banning out-of-hours email is that it tries to impose a blanket solution, which doesn’t leave room for the multiple ways people prefer to work.

Treating people like adults mean giving people choices

One of the fundamental elements of being a grown-up is being able to manage your life and make your own choices. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found a correlation between free will and satisfaction with life. According to researchers at the University of Rochester, people tend to be happier from Friday evenings through Sunday afternoons, no matter what kind of jobs they have. But the reason isn’t that they’re away from work. It’s because they have more choices in terms of how they choose to spend their time.

This same thinking should apply to work: Give people more choice about where and how they work because it tends to predict greater happiness. My employer, Steelcase, recently conducted a study that found a correlation between greater amounts of choice about work and increased engagement.