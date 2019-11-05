How to have difficult conversations with your employees

As a general manager at several high-end hotels, I’ve had to conduct many difficult conversations with my reports. But there’s one conversation that’s more difficult than others—when an employee who has made positive contributions to the organization is, for whatever reason, underperforming . You don’t want to fire the person, and you don’t want to demotivate them. It’s a delicate balance, and it took me a while to learn to do it right.

The downsides of emphasizing weakness

Early in my career, I had a sales manager (call her Sally) whose team was underperforming. The team seemed to like her. The group was relatively conflict-free, but they weren’t meeting their numbers or executing on new management mandates. I figured I could coach Sally up.

So, I charged ahead and decided to take a transparent and direct approach. I sat Sally down in my office, outlined the problem, and what I thought she could do to solve it. And I got precisely nowhere. Sally felt I was being unfair and threatening the smooth functioning of her team.

I asked myself, what was I doing wrong? It turns out that while I was thinking about what I could do as a manager, I wasn’t thinking about who Sally was and what she was doing well. I actually knew little about her, which led me to focus on her weaknesses, not her strengths. I learned quickly that that is not good management.

Identifying employees’ hidden talents

A few years later, the operations manager of a hotel I led (call him Bill) showed flashes of talent. For example, he could articulate the issues our main restaurant confronted and knew what it needed to do to improve. But he couldn’t implement his solutions.

This time, I did my homework. I learned about Bill before I tried to coach him. I knew he wanted to do well and yearned for a director’s title. But I saw that he had reported to multiple bosses over his career (which, in itself, is not a great thing), and they had done little to help him advance. Not surprisingly, he began keeping his head down, doing what they asked him to do, but little more. Consequently, there was nothing in his history that argued for a promotion. And, after 10 years, he hadn’t gotten one.

I felt the hotel would be better with Bill than without him, and I knew that he had the potential to become a director.