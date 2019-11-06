Even Facebook’s Libra can’t escape the fintech establishment

It’s hard to believe regulators can learn faster than entrepreneurs, but they do. Back when Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in April 2018, Senator Orrin Hatch (a Republican from Utah) interrogated Facebook’s business model by asking him “why users don’t pay for your service,” to which a smiling Zuckerberg replied, “Senator, we run ads.” Eighteen months later, on October 23, 2019, Zuckerberg faced another congressional grilling , this time over his proposed digital currency, Libra.

If Congress is aiming to force Facebook to stay clearheaded about its original idea—deploying Libra in developing countries where financial infrastructure is weak, especially in places where the local population lacks easy access to credit money, before the digital currency is rolled out in rich economies—then it’s already achieved its aim.

A week before the hearing, Visa and Mastercard announced they were stepping away from Libra because of rising scrutiny.

The withdrawals will not necessarily doom Libra. But they do thwart its ambition to dominate the monetary system of the U.S. and Europe, about which central banks are most nervous. Without Visa and Mastercard, the project has no choice but to create products for the underserved markets, such as money transfers from politically unstable and high-inflation economies to more stable markets, payments for goods purchased abroad, and immigrant remittances to developing countries. And that outcome might well be the best for everyone.

To understand the impact of Visa’s and Mastercard’s withdrawal to Libra is to understand their enormous influence in fintech innovation in the Western world. At the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), we track how likely a firm is to successfully leap toward a new knowledge frontier in its effort to prepare for the future. We specifically measure how ready the industry incumbents in the financial sectors are for new areas such as robo-advisers, cryptocurrency and blockchain, artificial intelligence, mobile services and mobile payments, and application programming interfaces (APIs).

To achieve a balanced and robust measurement, we take note of the “health” of a company’s ongoing business through its cash flow, operating margins, and rising revenues. But for that healthy cash flow to be effectively deployed into new areas, executives need to see beyond their day-to-day operations and be capable of challenging the long-held assumptions of the industry. This process demands diversity in a company’s workforce, which is represented by gender and nationality as well as the specific backgrounds of the top leadership. We then measure the company’s growth prospects as gauged by investors’ expectations, investment in startups or new ventures, and, perhaps most importantly, its new product announcements.

The result is an index, which unsurprisingly includes a few household names among fintech developers. PayPal, a digital payments firm that turns 20 this year, and Square, which processes credit card payments everywhere from street stalls to coffee stands to fancy farmers’ markets, are both sitting at the top of the rankings. And yet, several incumbents have managed to grow just as fast. They are the legacy infrastructure builders: Visa and Mastercard.