Designers at Apple, MoMA, and more share the podcasts they never miss

“Like having nutrient-rich peanut butter rubbed on my brain and then licked off by a telepathic dog who translates all the smart stuff into creative inspiration.”

No, that’s not a description of being on hallucinogens, but it is how one creative director described his favorite podcast. I reached out to top designers for the podcasts they’re listening to now, and gathered their recommendations—and commentary—below, to help the rest of us get over those pesky inspiration dry spells. Running short on ideas? Creative higher ground is just a pair of headphones away.

Eric Baldwin, executive creative director, Weiden + Kennedy Portland

Radiolab

Arem Duplessis, group creative director, Apple

The Daily, New York Times

“My favorite podcast by far is the New York Times‘s The Daily. It’s like a cup of tea in the morning—I have to have it. Michael Barbaro does a great job distilling his reporting into a pretty tight window of time. I always feel well-informed while listening during my commute.”

Rob Giampietro, director of design, MoMA

Hit Parade, Slate

“Lately I’ve enjoyed listening to Slate‘s Hit Parade as soon as it appears in my feed. Every episode is chock-full of goodies, but the episodes on Stevie Wonder, Genesis, and Janet Jackson were incredibly well done. In terms of design podcasts, I hope you’re subscribing to Scratching the Surface, Wireframe, Design Notes, and On Margins already—consider adding them if not. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention MoMA’s wonderful new collaboration with the BBC, The Way I See It with creative minds responding to the best of MoMA’s collection—design fans might particularly enjoy Michael Bierut on Ed Ruscha’s OOF, just out now.”