These 5 alternative social networks are the cure for Facebook fatigue

Despite the two billion-plus who have joined Facebook over the years, it’s not for everyone. It might no longer be fore you. And that’s okay. If you’re thinking of leaving—but you’re still looking to scratch that social itch—here are some potential landing spots.

1. For a lesser learning curve

If you’re looking for a Facebook-like experience without all the Facebook-ish side effects, check out MeWe (web, Android, iOS). Promising no ads, no newsfeed tinkering, and no tracking you or selling your data, MeWe still sports a bunch of the things you’ve grown accustomed to—private and public groups, newsfeeds, pages to follow, chat features, and more—and is available across the globe in 19 languages. The site makes money by selling premium emojis, additional storage above 8GB, and business-focused services.

2. For newsfeed nuts

At 2+ million users, Mastodon (web, Android, iOS, others) is an alternative social network heavyweight, relatively speaking. Twitter-like in its focus on feeds and brevity (you’ve got a 500-character limit), this could serve your needs if you’re on Facebook for the rapid-fire updates. You join an interest-based server to get started, at which point you can follow and communicate with people on other servers. Mastodon pitches itself as “a federation—think Star Trek” and lays it all out in a nice, straightforward feed.

3. For selective sharing

With a beautiful interface and a focus on three main types of connections, Vero (web, Android, iOS) hopes to make it easy to share the right kinds of content with the right kinds of people. When you create a post, there’s a big focus on whether you want to share it with close friends, friends, or acquaintances—the idea being that you’d share private stuff with your close friends, maybe casual and non-serious stuff with your friends, and then broadcast more business-related or self-promotional stuff with your acquaintances.