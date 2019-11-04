Mark Zuckerberg “should pay a price” for Facebook’s continuing harm to democracy, says Hillary Clinton

Hilary Clinton has lashed out at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over the damaging effects the platform has had on democracy around the world. As the Guardian reports , Clinton did not hold back when she spoke at a screening of Netflix’s The Great Hack, a documentary about the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal.

There, Clinton told the crowd Zuckerberg “should pay a price” for the harm Facebook is doing to democracy, specifically in regards to Zuckerberg’s choice to allow people to run political ads on Facebook that contain outright lies. Clinton pointed out that by Zuckerberg allowing this, it will have an impact on upcoming elections around the globe, including the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The former presidential candidate said she could already foresee Facebook’s negative impact on upcoming elections “because propaganda works” and she predicted that by allowing such misinformation to continue to spread on its platform its effects are “only going to be more powerful going forward because it is more well tested. They know what they were successful at.”

When asked about the Zuckerberg’s closed-door meeting with President Trump before he announced that Facebook would not ban lies in political ads, Clinton expressed concern that Zuckerberg had not just met with Trump, but other politically-like-minded figures including representatives of Breitbart and with Fox New’s Tucker Carlson. “If I were of a conspiratorial mindset, I might suggest that there seems to be some connection,” Clinton noted.

“When Facebook is the principal news source for more than half of the American people, and the only source of news that most of them pay any attention to, and if it announces that it has no responsibility for the airing of false ads …,” Clinton said, “how are you supposed to get accurate information about anything, let alone candidates running for office?”