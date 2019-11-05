Why Siri, Cortana, Alexa, and others are setting women back in the workplace

They never say no or tell you you’re being rude. They don’t bristle when you fail to say “please” or “thank you,” and they’re always on call to answer questions any time of day or night. They’re virtual assistants like Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Amazon’s Alexa, and they’re overwhelmingly gendered female.

In a world where voice-activated tech is increasingly ubiquitous, this is a major setback for gender equality. The relentless chorus of female-voiced virtual assistants reinforces the stereotype that women are passive helpers, not leaders. As those assistants move into workplaces where women are already underrepresented at the top (as of 2018, women filled only 23% of C-suite roles), correcting their biases is even more urgent.

Reinforcing negative stereotypes

Tech companies often defend their use of female voices as assistants by citing market research. Customers consistently rate female voices as more pleasant and agreeable. But that’s likely a reflection of existing and problematic social norms, which demand women be caring and helpful, while men can be authoritative and assertive. One study suggested that when AI gives commands instead of assistance—as with a GPS device—a male voice is actually preferred.

These unfortunate dynamics come to a head in the workplace. U.S. offices are often riven by gender inequality, in part because of the persistent perception that women’s role is to serve and not to lead. Women hold 96% of administrative assistant positions, according to 2010 Census data, and female employees overall are already more likely to do “non-promotable work” around the office. These are tasks that are helpful to the organization but don’t contribute to women’s career advancement, such as planning holiday parties or taking notes at meetings.

Exacerbating unconscious biases

Constantly hearing female voices agree to perform mindless tasks like turning on lights or looking up the weather can’t help but reinforce these outdated conceptions of women’s work. These unconscious biases work on women just as much as they work on men and may impact how young women see their roles in the workplace and their career possibilities.

Some may argue that rational people know the difference between a robot and a human woman and that how a man talks to Alexa won’t change how he talks to a female colleague. However, the biases we’re talking about are more pernicious for being subconscious. It’s much harder to root out your prejudices when you don’t even know they’re there.

Leaning on sexist tropes

The implicit lessons that virtual assistants teach about sexual harassment are even more troubling. As a May 2019 UNESCO report notes, many voice assistants were initially programmed to “greet verbal abuse with catch-me-if-you-can flirtation.” While most tech companies have reworked assistants’ responses—Alexa, for example, now replies to much sexual explicit talk with “I’m not going to respond to that”—serious issues remain. Apple was recently criticized for programming Siri to deflect questions about the #MeToo movement and other controversial gender debates instead of facing them head on.