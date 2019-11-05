What is ranked choice voting, anyway? We break down the pros and cons as NYC mulls a big change

Life is about choices, but often more than one. When it comes to voting, it’s one and done.

New York City might change that for local elections.

A ballot initiative Big Apple residents are voting on today asks them to decide whether they’d like ranked-choice voting, which lets voters pick candidates in their order of preference on their ballots.

Under this system, called RCV for short, a candidate who garners more than 50% of the vote is the winner. But if no politician gets that much, the person with the fewest votes gets eliminated, and the second-choice votes on ballots for that person are redistributed to the surviving candidates. This elimination-reshuffling continues over and over until one politician gets more than 50%.

A number of cities around the United States have already used RCV, including San Francisco, Minneapolis; Sante Fe, New Mexico; Berkeley, California; and Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Fair Vote, a nonpartisan electoral-reform group.

RCV forces politicians “to reach beyond tribal bases to build consensus across a broad range of constituencies. As a result, elected representatives more accurately reflect the will of the people rather than a patchwork of voting blocs,” the watchdog group Common Cause New York says on its website.

The organization also says RCV can lead to more candidates of color winning elections.