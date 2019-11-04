Adobe’s new app puts Photoshop inside your phone camera

In a demo of Adobe’s new AI-powered camera app, I saw daytime photos made to look like they were shot at night, portrait photos turned into Andy Warhol-style pop art, and faces smeared with virtual paint to show team pride at sporting events.

Yet the most impressive demo was much subtler: Abhay Parasnis, Adobe’s CTO, was showing a portrait photo he’d taken on a recent trip to India. Each time he selected a new lighting effect, it would cast a different pattern of shadows, highlights, and colors across the subject’s face, as if someone was rearranging the room’s lighting around him.

The Adobe Photoshop Camera app, which is launching though an invite-based preview program today, is the culmination of Adobe’s efforts to bring its Sensei AI services to a consumer product, and it’s part of a broader attempt to expand the company’s software beyond the realm of creative professionals. It’s also just a pretty neat-looking tool for both serious photo editing and silly visual gimmickry.

“For the engineer in me, this is super, super cool,” Parasnis says. “Consumers can now express themselves in ways that were just impossible before.”

New camera tricks

Adobe is hardly the only one pushing AI as the next big thing for camera software. Over the past few years, smartphone makers been leaning more into computer vision to improve photos, like by blurring the background behind faces, enhancing portrait lighting, and teasing out sharper details. AI has even become an overt selling point in new phones, with the iPhone 11’s “Deep Fusion” feature promising to blend multiple exposures into one superior image, and the Google Pixel 4’s “Super Res Zoom” improving the quality of digital zoom.

Adobe’s tools, however, seem more extreme than what standard camera apps offer. While looking through the viewfinder, Photoshop Camera will recognize what’s happening in the scene and highlight appropriate effects in a menu below the shutter button. A landscape shot, for instance, may highlight tools that turn a bland sky into a sunny blue one, or that make the whole image look like an oil painting. Training the camera on food might bring up some tasteful filters that make the ingredients pop.

These aren’t just dumb filters, though. Because Adobe’s AI can recognize what’s going on in the photo, it can apply separate lighting and color effects to different parts of the frame. Parasnis showed me how he could brighten an interior shot of a church in one step without blowing out the outdoor scenery in a distant window, and how changing a city skyline photo from day to night would also affect the lighting on buildings in the forefront.