Stuck in a thought loop? Here’s how to stop obsessing and act on your decisions

Our brains never stop working—even when we’re sleeping or enjoying some downtime . They’re constantly solving problems and churning through possibilities. But eventually, it’s time to stop thinking and take real action. Whether you’re considering a challenge, an opportunity, a new project, or a nagging problem, overthinking and over-discussing can slow down your workflow and derail innovation.

Overthinking often takes different forms. Sometimes, we obsess about every detail before taking the plunge. Other times, we repeat a negative mental loop that amplifies emotions like fear and anxiety. In this case, research shows that a distracted mind not only stalls progress but can also make you unhappy.

In a study published in the journal Science, Harvard University psychologists Matthew A. Killingsworth and Daniel T. Gilbert found that we spend almost 47% of our waking hours thinking about something other than what we’re currently doing. “A human mind is a wandering mind, and a wandering mind is an unhappy mind,” wrote Killingsworth and Gilbert. “The ability to think about what is not happening is a cognitive achievement that comes at an emotional cost.”

Why do we think so much and fail to act? In the 13 years I’ve spent building my company, JotForm, I’ve noticed four main reasons why we get stuck in a never-ending thinking loop.

We don’t know where to start

Today’s business environment is more complicated and more accessible than ever before. We have the tools to transform almost any idea into reality. That’s powerful, but removing constraints can also make us feel untethered.

We fear failure

Silicon Valley preaches “fail fast and fail often,” but that’s easier said than done—especially if your sense of self is intertwined with your work. For many of us, the drive for perfection masks a deeper issue: “. . . it’s not necessarily the sky-high standards that slow you down,” Boston University psychologist Ellen Hendriksen wrote for Psychology Today, “but the sky-high standards mixed with a belief that your performance is tied to your self-worth.”

We feel like it will take too long

Humans are wired for instant gratification—and long projects don’t provide this. Whether the start and finish lines seem miles apart, or you’re in the middle and struggling to continue, it’s easy to stall in thinking mode.