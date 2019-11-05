How Memphis transformed its parks named for Confederate generals into inclusive spaces

Two years ago, a crane arrived at a park in downtown Memphis and took down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, as a crowd watched and cheered. Now, after a two-year legal battle about the statue’s removal, the park, once known as Confederate Park, is being redesigned—this time, as a place that welcomes everyone.

Nearby, another park—also named after Davis—was redesigned and given a new name as well. Previously little used, it’s now filled with new play equipment—adult-sized, so everyone can play—and activities such as Friday-evening events around firepits, deliberately designed to bring people together who might not otherwise have interacted.

“Everything about that park was built with an eye towards equity and inclusion,” says Carol Coletta, head of the Memphis River Parks Partnership, a nonprofit that works to improve the riverfront in the city and manages both parks.

The parks were renamed in 2013, when the city council said that they evoked a racist past. A third downtown park, named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general who later became the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, was renamed Health Sciences Park. “Memphis is a majority-black city in a majority-black county,” says Coletta. “So in a city like Memphis, I think sometimes your reality is out of phase with the way you present your city. This is certainly one of those ways.”

The same year, Tennessee passed a law banning the removal or relocation of a memorial on public property without permission from the Tennessee Historical Commission. Memphis applied for permission to remove the statues in Confederate Park and Forrest Park, but when the request was denied, it looked for a loophole, transferring ownership of the two parks to a new nonprofit called Memphis Greenspace in a late-night vote. Because the parks were no longer public property, it was legal to take the statues down, and cranes were deployed the same night. “It was a clever maneuver that couldn’t be undone politically,” says Coletta.

It’s worth noting that most Confederate memorials of this kind weren’t erected immediately after the Civil War, but during the Jim Crow era (the statue of Forrest was erected in 1904.). Confederate general Robert E. Lee argued against Civil War memorials, and historians explain that most of the statues were intended less to honor the past than to protect a “white supremacist future.”

Memphis River Parks Partnership started with a redesign of River Garden, formerly Jefferson Davis Park. The space is small—just the length of a city block—but turned into a destination. A giant “treehouse,” with climbing nets, hammock swings, and human-sized bird nests, looks out over the Mississippi River. In another area, swings and benches overlook a meadow planted with wildflowers. The organization now hosts free yoga once a week, concerts, and dancing. On Friday nights, visitors sit next to one another at firepits to roast marshmallows.