How I learned to curb my tendency to work too much

The first clue that I was a workaholic was my worsening health. The number on the scale was getting bigger. I started getting aches and pains.

But my health wasn’t the only sign. I was checking my work email in church. My friends stopped inviting me to things. I would hear about bachelor parties that not only was I not invited to but I hadn’t even known about.

You know you’re a workaholic when you feel scorned, and you think the best way to get back at somebody is to work harder. But once you’re willing to admit that you may have a problem, defeating workaholism—like any “-ism”—is a process. Here are the lessons that I’ve learned in my journey to do just that.

1. Understand your “why”

People often say, “I love what I do” and stop at that. But there’s a deeper “why” behind overworking. Workaholics don’t admit they have a problem the way other addicts do. We’re addicted to the sense of control and contribution—that quest for significance and acclaim.

Ask yourself, what’s the real root of your need to impress others? What is this weight of responsibility you feel? Who are you afraid of letting down? Answering these questions might feel like a therapy session, but you can’t fix the problem until you know what the problem is. So take the time to dig deep and understand what is fueling your workaholic nature.

For me, it took a series of micro-moments to break my workaholic ways. Getting married was number one. Then, when my wife got pregnant, I worked harder than ever before: I had the sense of needing to be more responsible, and to me, that meant needing to provide. That was my “why”—and recognizing it was the first step toward finding balance.

2. Find someone to talk to

You need to discuss your behavior and how you can change, but your spouse and your family have suffered enough. I suggest turning to a counselor, which is what I did. Talking with a counselor about my workaholism helped me find strategies to overcome it without dumping all of my stress on family and friends.