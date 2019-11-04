With Fitbit, Google takes on Apple in Big Tech’s race to make you healthier

After years of rumors that Google will launch its own smartwatch, the company has purchased Fitbit for $2.1 billion . The acquisition comes at a time when Google is investing in medical projects, and the decision to invest in wearables may be about reaching everyday consumers as Google continues to look for ways to get involved in healthcare—while also conveniently helping the search giant compete with Apple on hardware.

In the years since fitness trackers have come on the market, they have been more of a tool for already healthy people, rather than a force for rallying the more sedentary among us. Still, the market for wrist wearables is growing and Apple is the leader by a fairly wide margin. Fitbit’s fitness trackers and smartwatches make an interesting addition to Google’s hardware lineup, which ranges from smart speakers to glossy phones and laptops—but not just because Google can now more directly compete with the Apple Watch. More recently, the company has made a foray into health technology and is developing software for doctors and consumers. In theory, a smartwatch might help the company marry its hardware to these health tools. But in connecting hardware to health, Google, which is still an ad business at its core, will have to answer hard questions about how it plans to handle consumer biometric and health data.

Wearables are dead. Aren’t they?

Smartwatches have had a rocky history, so much so that people started heralding their death five years ago. It’s unclear whether these devices really make us healthier. Studies have shown that fitness wearables tend to be worn by people who are already making healthy choices in their lives. Data also indicates that wearables don’t help people lose weight—coaches and nutritionists do. Another survey, from 2014, revealed that most people get rid of their wearables after six months anyway. There was also promise that collecting daily activity metrics like heart rate could somehow help doctors advise patients, but so far most doctors haven’t been able to meaningfully incorporate them into their practices.

Whether or not these devices are effective at changing behavior, insurers are still eager to get them on their customers. Humana gives a portion of its customers access to Fitbit’s coaching platform as a way to incentivize healthy behavior (and hopefully lower its own cost of paying for chronic illness). In general, the market for wrist wearables is up 29% from last year, according to research firm IDC.

Wearables have only grown in sophistication as well: The latest Fitbit, the Versa 2, has sleep tracking, heart rate detection, GPS (when connected to Wi-Fi), and Alexa. Fitbit also now has a subscription service for fitness advice along with coaching. But even with all these features, reviewers of the Versa 2 have given it the equivalent of a shrug. The consensus seems to be that even with features like sleep tracking, it is not as good as the Apple Watch for the money. Apple shipped 9.7 million of its watches in the first half of the year, and IDC estimates the company will comprise 38.9% of all smartwatches shipped in 2019 by year’s end. Conversely, Fitbit’s growth has slowed considerably. Fitbit was once valued at almost $10 billion, then it entered the public market at $4 billion, and now it is being sold to Alphabet for $2 billion.

Google Health, smartwatches, and beyond

Google’s Android watch operating system has been around for five years and is used by Samsung and Motorola among others. But the company has never had hardware of its own. For years there have been rumors that the company is on the precipice of launching its own watch. Then, this year, the company bought Fossil’s smartwatch team, Misfit, for $40 million. Now, with Fitbit, its watch again seems imminent.

“Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created terrific products, experiences, and a vibrant community of users,” Rick Osterloh, head of hardware at Google, said in the prepared statement. “We’re looking forward to working with the incredible talent at Fitbit, and bringing together the best hardware, software, and AI to build wearables to help even more people around the world.”