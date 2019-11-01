Disney Store is the latest retailer hit with an ADA lawsuit over Braille gift cards

The Walt Disney Company is the latest business facing this legal question after a new lawsuit accused it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act—the landmark 1990 law that codified civil rights for people living with disabilities—for not including the raised-dot writing system on gift cards at its Disney Store retail locations.

In a proposed class action filed in federal court in New York yesterday, lawyers for Kathy Wu, who is legally blind, say Disney is essentially denying “full and equal access” to visually impaired people. The lawyers are seeking a court injunction that would force the company to change its policies, along with unspecified compensatory damages for Wu and “all other persons similarly situated.”

According to the complaint, Brooklyn resident Wu contacted Disney on October 25 to ask if it sold Braille gift cards and was told by an employee that it does not. Because gift cards function as a way to obtain products and services sold at the Disney Store, Wu’s lawyers assert that the lack of accessible gift cards is tantamount to a “denial of its products and services offered thereby and in conjunction with its physical location.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of very recent litigation aimed at retailers and eating establishments that don’t sell Braille gift cards. Last week, news outlets reported that Hooters was sued for not selling Braille gift cards. A similar suit was also filed against Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

And those aren’t the only ones. Lawyers writing on the Lexology blog this week say they’ve uncovered no fewer than 33 cases filed in U.S. district courts in New York in recent days and that all the plaintiffs are represented by one or both of the same two lawyers. The lawyers, Lexology notes, are using a similar argument being used in ADA lawsuits regarding website accessibility.