Fast Company Innovation Festival: a connected world

New York, October 28, 2019 –Fast Company announces its fifth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival , taking place November 4-8 in New York City. Over the course of the week, the festival’s theme, “A Connected World,” will bring together extraordinary personalities from the worlds of business, technology, design, and entertainment for bold conversations, hands-on workshops, and exclusive tours inside innovative companies. The Festival will also feature a variety of purposeful networking sessions to help attendees effect positive change in their careers and industries.

Innovation Festival attendees will design their own agendas, selecting from a series of high-level keynote conversations, taking place at The Caldwell Factory, 547 West 26th Street, in the booming Hudson Yards-Highline neighborhood. Stimulating discussions and workshops will be held at Union West, 535-546 West 28th Street, the space that will serve as the Festival hub, where attendees can connect with the Fast Company team and each other. Also in the lineup are more than 80 Fast Tracks to choose from—offering behind-the-scenes tours of some of the most creative companies and institutions around New York City.

Fast Company is proud to welcome our Festival sponsors from across the most innovative and forward-thinking industries, from automotive to entertainment to biotechnology. Our partners will be represented on panels, Fast Tracks, and on-site activations.

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln returns for its second year to the Innovation Festival, this year as the premier sponsor. Lincoln will host a panel on the “Humanity of Design,” co-present a meditation session and offer a complimentary revitalization beverage station, as well as highlight its all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator onsite at the Festival hub.

Cummins

A new sponsor in 2019, Cummins, a global technology leader with 100 years of expertise in innovative and dependable power solutions including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, and other power sources, will host a panel entitled Transportation 2025: What’s Down the Road, a thought-provoking discussion of the innovations coming for transportation

Lenovo