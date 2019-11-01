Fast Company Innovation Festival: a connected world

New York, October 28, 2019–Fast Company announces its fifth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival, taking place November 4-8 in New York City. Over the course of the week, the festival’s theme, “A Connected World,” will bring together extraordinary personalities from the worlds of business, technology, design, and entertainment for bold conversations, hands-on workshops, and exclusive tours inside innovative companies. The Festival will also feature a variety of purposeful networking sessions to help attendees effect positive change in their careers and industries.
Innovation Festival attendees will design their own agendas, selecting from a series of high-level keynote conversations, taking place at The Caldwell Factory, 547 West 26th Street, in the booming Hudson Yards-Highline neighborhood. Stimulating discussions and workshops will be held at Union West, 535-546 West 28th Street, the space that will serve as the Festival hub, where attendees can connect with the Fast Company team and each other. Also in the lineup are more than 80 Fast Tracks to choose from—offering behind-the-scenes tours of some of the most creative companies and institutions around New York City.
CONFIRMED PARTICIPANTS INCLUDE:
Lin Manuel-Miranda, award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor
Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft
Donna Langley, chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group
Elizabeth Banks, actor, writer, producer
Jean Brownhill, founder and CEO, Sweeten
Sallie Krawcheck, cofounder and CEO, Ellevest
Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target
Christine Hunsicker, founder and CEO, CaaStle
Ben Horowitz, cofounder and GC, Andreesen Horowitz
Shaka Senghor, CEO and creative director, Shaka Senghor Inc.
Nancy Dubuc, CEO, Vice Media
Dustin Yellin, artist and founder, Pioneer Works
Meek Mill, hip-hop artist and co-chair, Reform Alliance
Michael Rubin, founder and executive chairman, Fanatics/co-chair, Reform Alliance
Jordan Peele, director, producer, and Academy Award–winning writer
Bernard Tyson, chairman and CEO, Kaiser
Robert Reffkin, founder and CEO, Compass
Emily Weiss, founder and CEO, Glossier
Will Packer, producer and founder, Will Packer Productions
Neil Vogel, CEO, DotDash
Joanna Coles, founder and CCO, Boudica
Ken Chenault, chairman and MD, General Catalyst
Fast Company is proud to welcome our Festival sponsors from across the most innovative and forward-thinking industries, from automotive to entertainment to biotechnology. Our partners will be represented on panels, Fast Tracks, and on-site activations.
Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln returns for its second year to the Innovation Festival, this year as the premier sponsor. Lincoln will host a panel on the “Humanity of Design,” co-present a meditation session and offer a complimentary revitalization beverage station, as well as highlight its all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator onsite at the Festival hub.
Cummins
A new sponsor in 2019, Cummins, a global technology leader with 100 years of expertise in innovative and dependable power solutions including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, and other power sources, will host a panel entitled Transportation 2025: What’s Down the Road, a thought-provoking discussion of the innovations coming for transportation
Lenovo
Lenovo, also a new sponsor this year, will host a panel titled Designing a Successful Sequel: Conversations with Top Creators
McKinsey & Company
McKinsey & Company partners with Fast Company to host a panel titled Design Your Own Disruption – Lessons from Top Companies In Launching New Businesses.
Mailchimp
Mailchimp empowers startups and small businesses to do big things by providing innovative marketing tools. Mailchimp returns to the Festival with an activation at the hub that lets attendees experience their all-in-one Marketing Platform and the tools you need to grow your business with confidence.
PwC
PwC returns as a sponsor, presenting alongside client Chipotle for a panel titled, How to Redefine Loyalty and Revolutionize Your Customer Relationship by Creating an Amazing Employee Experience.
Skilled Creative
Creative technology agency, Skilled Creative, will host workshops at the hub, designed to teach innovators how to build, and scale, best in class Voice Programs for their companies.
For more information, including additional venues, programming, and speakers, click here.
