This nonnegotiable practice has made me a better CEO

This may not be typical of a CEO to say, but I don’t spend my weekends working. Rather, I spend them observing and appreciating great art.

See, I’ve been passionate about art since high school, when I first saw Duchamp’s Nude Descending a Staircase—a piece that sparked a deep appreciation for art within me that I still carry to this day. But my commitment to spending my weekends surrounded by art amounts to more than mere interest, or even fascination.

Rather, it’s strategic. I’ve found that investing your free time in pursuits definitively removed and experientially distinct from your work or your business bears immense personal and professional benefits.

I realized this about two decades ago, back when I was living and working in New Orleans. Like many entrepreneurs, I was something of a workaholic. But it eventually became clear to me that burning the candle at both ends of the stick was not only unhealthy but also unproductive. So I made the conscious decision to begin dedicating my weekends to pursuits and interests that rejuvenated me intellectually and allowed me to reset—and to ignore my work until I returned to the office on Monday.

Initially, I did this by way of French lessons, meeting up with a local French woman to learn the language and stretch my mind in a new way. But upon moving to New York 11 years ago, I committed myself to the museums, galleries, shows, and exhibition openings that dotted my new backyard. And what I’ve found is that this practice has actually made me a better CEO.

Specifically, spending your free time disengaged from work and immersed in art helps you in two key ways. First, it helps you live a balanced life such that when you return to the office on Mondays, you come back fresh.

When you spend all your time surrounded by and focusing on your work—emails, unruly clients, cumbersome challenges—it beats you down, the way the ocean erode coastlines. You need to find ways to stay lively and energized about the work you’re doing. I love work and I love my company, Funeralocity, but the respite of a truly restful and disconnected weekend helps prevent me from losing that love. It also helps me operate sharper and more efficiently when I’m in the office.