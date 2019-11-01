Here’s how to get your free year of Apple TV+

Apple’s long-awaited streaming service, Apple TV+, is launching today. The service is unlike most streaming services as Apple isn’t going to have a catalog of any third-party content. Instead, Apple TV+ will feature only Apple’s original content.

At launch, those shows are pretty sparse and include The Morning Show, a dramedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell; See, a dystopian sci-fi show staring Aquaman’s Jason Momoa; Dickinson, a comedic take on the life of poet Emily Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld; and For All Mankind, an alternative history series that imagines what the world would be like if Russia won the space race in the 1960s; as well as a few others–including an Oprah book show.

Given the limited catalog at launch, it’s no wonder Apple is only charging $4.99 a month for Apple TV+. But the company is also giving a full year of the service away if you’ve bought a Mac, iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch after September 10, 2019. You also get a year free if you’re a subscriber of the Apple Music Student Plan. Here’s how to activate that year’s free subscription.

On your qualifying device, make sure you’re running the latest software (iOs 13.2 or macOS Catalina 10.15.1). Open the Apple TV app on the device. You should see the “Enjoy 1 Year Free” offer appear in the app, but scroll down if you don’t see it right away. Tap the “Enjoy 1 Year Free” button and enter your Apple ID and password. This is usually your iCloud username and password. All your devices logged in with that Apple ID will now be able to access Apple TV+ for one year.

But remember the following catches:

You must cancel the free year of service before the 366th day or you will be billed automatically for the next month of service.

However, if you cancel the free year of service before the 365th day, so you aren’t billed automatically when it ends, you’ll lose access to the free year of service as soon as you cancel it.

Still, despite the catches, a year’s worth of free Apple TV content is a pretty sweet deal—and just may end up getting you hooked on the service. At least, that’s what Apple is hoping.