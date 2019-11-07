Want to upgrade your dining set before the holidays? We’ve got you

The most wonderful time of the year is approaching. But if you’re hosting a dinner party or two, it can also be the most stressful. If your holiday checklist includes upgrading your dinner table, we’ve got a suggestion.

Year & Day‘s quality ceramic dinnerware is defined by sublime neutral hues, simple design, and sustainable manufacturing processes. The San Francisco brand (named for the “years and days” of your life that you will use the products) has been profiled by Fast Company and featured everywhere from Architectural Digest to Mandy Moore’s kitchen. It’s still in its adolescence, but sales are growing at an impressive rate—about 40% per month—just shy of the company’s two-year anniversary.

Each ceramic piece is molded, fired, and glazed by local stoneware and masonry specialists at a factory in Portugal, known for its ethical employment practices. And the ceramics are made from clay that is sourced near the factory. The company recycles all scrap clay to conserve resources and uses an innovative single-firing process, which allows the glaze to harden consistently (so it’s safe for oven use up to 480 degrees!) and conserves energy.

Currently, the brand sells six varieties of ceramics: mugs, big plates ($52 for a set of four), small plates, big bowls, small bowls ($44 for a set of four), and serving pieces (like this perfectly-proportioned low serving bowl, $56). Miraculously, the dish ware seems to easily integrate into (and enhance) any decor. Regardless if a home’s look is mid-century modern, boho, farmhouse, minimalist, or luxe, it all seems to work perfectly with the Year & Day shapes and shades—making this an impossibly easy brand to gift to others who are on your list.

All of the pieces are rimless and finished with a semi-matte glaze: a deep navy called Midnight, a subdued blush pink called Daybreak, a subtle, moody blue-grey Fog, and a classic cool-toned ivory called Moon. The company’s smart “Build My Complete Set” option allows you to mix and match pieces and colors to create a custom set based on your lifestyle, penchant for entertaining, and household head count.

Year & Day also offers flatware designed to work with whatever dining set you have at your table—and made in a family-owned factory in Portugal. The flatware comes in four colors: matte steel, nearly impossible-to-find matte gold, matte black, and classic polished steel. And at a price of $280 for a set of 20 pieces, it won’t break the bank.

In a quest to provide every piece you need to set a gorgeous table, Year & Day has also released glassware and—more recently—Infinite Candles. The simple and shapely wine glasses, tumblers, and tall glasses are all $60 or less for a set and are made from rimless, reinforced glass. The clean-burning candles are reusable and refillable once you’ve burned through the 50 hours of sustainable soy wax that originally fill them.