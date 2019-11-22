The most beautiful and fascinating books to give this holiday season

During the holiday season, selecting a gift for a coworker or loved one can be tough. But books are usually a safe bet: educational, varied, long-lasting. While the content of a book is paramount, at Co.Design we believe judging a book by its (ideally well-designed) cover is okay, too. Keep scrolling for our picks of the most beautiful and interesting books to give as a gift this year.

No, No, No, No, Yes: Book Design Uncovered

$34.50 at Amazon

This book, as its title suggests, is all about the many rejections that come before a design reaches its final form. Written by David Dunn, editor and founder of D&B Books, No, No, No, No, Yes: Book Design Uncovered is a collection of 25 book covers that never were. Interestingly, readers are able to compare the scrapped designs against the one that finally won out, making this book a fun test of tastes: Would your selection have been the final choice?

The Man Behind the Map

$90 at Amazon

The Man Behind the Map is a beautiful coffee table book dedicated to the 255 ski trail maps James Niehues has hand-painted since 1988. The famous ski cartographer has used watercolors to illustrate the snowy mountains of Colorado’s Breckenridge Resort to the trees of Heavenly, a resort in Lake Tahoe, California. In an age when digital renderings are king, Niehues’s old-fashioned approach is especially precious.

Masse

$42 at Drittel Books

In this striking black-and-white photo book, German photographer Michael Gessner explores how our interests and behaviors are monitored on the internet and in real life. This collection of images looks at surveillance through a sociological lens: how it becomes a power dynamic between the viewer and the subject, and unpacking whether being rendered invisible is a privilege or erasure.