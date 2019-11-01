3 unexpected benefits of using mindfulness apps

If you’re one of the millions of people who’ve downloaded a mindfulness app like Calm or Headspace , you’re probably using it to train your brain to focus in the moment. The apps guide you through meditations, and research has shown that they actually do help you improve your attention span. Studies collected by researchers at University of California, Berkeley found that users report feeling a greater amount of positive emotions, as well as fewer burdens brought on by external demands after just 100 minutes of practice.

While reducing your mind’s tendency to wander can be a valuable result from using a mindfulness app, it’s not the only benefit you might see. Studies have shown that users get a few unexpected bonuses, too. Here are three improvements that might have you downloading an app:

Less stress

Research from Carnegie Mellon University published in Psychoneuroendocrinology found that regular use of a mindfulness app can provide stress intervention when you’re in a pressure-filled situation. The study found evidence that smartphone meditation app usage reduces cortisol levels, as well as systolic blood pressure in response to stress. But there’s one catch: You’ve also got to practice acceptance, which is being open and accepting of the way things are.

Researchers tested 144 stressed adults using an app created by meditation teacher Shinzen Young. Some were trained to monitor the present moment with acceptance while others were trained to monitor the present moment only. After completing one 20-minute mindfulness lesson a day for two weeks, the participants were put into a stressful situation while researchers measured their cortisol levels and blood pressure. Those who had practiced the monitoring and acceptance program had reduced cortisol and systolic blood pressure reactivity.

“Not only were we able to show that acceptance is a critical part of mindfulness training, but we’ve demonstrated for the first time that a short, systematic smartphone mindfulness program helps to reduce the impact of stress on the body,” said Emily Lindsay, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Pittsburgh who conducted the study, in a release. “We all experience stress in our lives, but this study shows that it’s possible to learn skills that improve the way our bodies respond to stress with as little as two weeks of dedicated practice.”

Better social relationships

Another CMU study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that smartphone-based mindfulness training can alleviate the feeling of loneliness and motivate individuals to participate in more social interaction. Again, you’ve got to use them in conjunction with acceptance training. In this study, participants were trained to respond to uncomfortable experiences by saying “yes” in a gentle tone of voice, while maintaining an open mind.

“Learning to be more accepting of your experience, even when it’s difficult, can have carryover effects on your social relationships. When you are more accepting toward yourself, it opens you up to be more available to others,” said J. David Creswell, associate professor of psychology in CMU’s Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences, in a release.