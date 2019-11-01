3 career lessons I learned after my startup fell apart

In the second year of my MBA program, a classmate and I launched a startup: 3D Media. We were selected as a finalist for the university’s annual competition. We were also deep in investor talks and even had a national retailer interested in installing our hardware in its locations.

But the day before the university announced the winner, a competition requirement came into question: the inventors’ licensing agreement. We soon realized there was an avenue for the supplier to break our arrangement. This would make it nearly impossible for us to secure financing, so we pushed for a resolution. In the end, we placed second in the competition. But with no product to offer, we no longer had a company. I was also the only one of my classmates without a backup plan, so I had no job prospects after graduation.

Bouncing back from a failure like that can be a challenge. The first inclination is, naturally, to wallow in the loss. Don’t get me wrong; it’s crucial to process your feelings. But at some point, you need to shift your mindset and see failure as an opportunity to do the following.

1. Clarify your vision

To turn failure into a successful opportunity, you need to do plenty of work—and some degree of chance is involved. Momentum can help, but you must have a vision before moving forward. Without any direction, your chances of falling victim to common missteps are high. You could end up making the same mistake, or you might find yourself chasing after a goal outside your strengths.

Many entrepreneurs will tell you, for example, that it’s all about “at bats,” and more than a few Silicon Valley investors will reinvest in the same people even after missteps. But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that you need to answer those tough questions and hone your vision to execute your ideas successfully.

If you wallow in your failure, you can lose sight of your vision quickly, as well as the lessons it just handed you. Structure your time in a way that encourages you to dive into the warning signs you missed, and position your goals so you take action on those lessons right away.

I learned a lot of lessons from that first flop: Pay attention to the fine print, prepare a backup plan, and don’t put all your eggs in one basket.