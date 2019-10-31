Now you too can invest in obscenely expensive collectibles

Good news: Your assets can now include a 1982 Aston Martin V8 Vantage worth $297,500, and a Bleu Saphir Lizard Hermés Birkin Bag worth $58,000, and Michael Jordan’s game sneakers from 1988, worth $22,000. They can be yours—in tiny fractions.

Rally, an investment platform that lets you invest in small shares of collectables, is displaying these and other wares in Soho at a museum-cum-auction-house called “This Belongs in a Museum.” If you like what you see, you can whip out your Rally app and invest on the spot. Other items to cash in on include a $132 share of the Topps 1952 Mickey Mantle Rookie Card worth $132,000, or, for the more literary budgeted, a $24 share of the first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, worth $72,000.

Rally began by investing in collectible cars in 2017, and in July expanded to items including books, sports memorabilia, and rare watches, like the 1970 Gold Rolex Beta 21, one-thousandth of which is up for grabs for $20.

Our fave: a 1969 New York Times signed by Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins, now worth $32,000. The collectible items on display at the museum will rotate out every few weeks. Go see for yourself at 250 Lafayette Street in Manhattan.