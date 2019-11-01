I’m a workaholic, and this is how I’m changing my ways

These numbers don’t particularly shock me because like a majority of workers in America, I’m a workaholic, too. I always work on weekends. Until 2018, I hadn’t taken two consecutive days off in eight years. I wore my long hours like a badge of honor. But recently, my boss helped me consider the collateral damage to my colleagues and my direct reports.

The impact my workaholism had on my coworkers was something I hadn’t taken a close look at, despite my PhD in Educational Psychology and two decades of experience helping employees be more effective in the workplace. Without realizing it, I was modeling my tendency to work myself into the ground to those who work for and around me—often, to their detriment.

Whether you are a workaholic yourself, or you work with someone who exhibits workaholic tendencies, mitigating them can help maintain a productive, positive environment for everyone in the workplace.

Curbing a workaholic’s impact

According to one study, workaholics can actually create stress among coworkers. Managers, especially, are often surprised by how attuned their employees are to their schedules. If they are working 24/7 or never taking a vacation, they set an unspoken precedent that the same is expected of their team. In my experience, this mirrored behavior can also be true if the workaholic is a peer. Trying to keep long hours and be always on is a recipe for burnout for the non-workaholics.

Telling a workaholic to work less for the good of the team is likely not an effective strategy, though. Some workaholics have unmet psychological needs they are trying to fill with work, such as autonomy, competence, or relatedness. What managers can do to reduce some of the stress the workaholic is unintentionally placing on the rest of the team or organization is to show the workaholic their impact and give them strategies to mitigate it.

Create awareness

Workaholics often seem to brag about their long hours. I used to say, proudly, that I’d worked all weekend or hadn’t taken time off. But my goal wasn’t to brag. Instead, it was about addressing my own fear that I wasn’t working enough. I felt the need to do more work all the time.